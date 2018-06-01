Debt scheme extension relief to barge owners, truckers, but banks unhappy

NT NETWORK

The extension of the debt relief scheme for mining borrowers by the government on Thursday may have brought cheer to barge owners and truckers, but co-operative banks are not happy about it.

Speaking to this daily, sources in urban co-operative banks and credit societies said that extension of the scheme is of no use to them as they cannot initiate measures for recovery of loans.

“Until the scheme is in progress we cannot undertake recovery of loans from barge borrowers,” said one source. He said that while most truck loans have been settled through one-time settlement (OTS) provision, the barge loans are stuck as borrowers are not willing to settle the loans. Co-operative banks with mining loans on their books said that they want to go in for full-fledged recovery of loans through sale of assets of borrowers instead of participating in OTS under the government scheme.

A source in a co-operative bank said that, he fears a delay in money coming in from the government under the scheme. “While we have participated in the scheme and waived off our share, the government is delaying in paying the subsidy amount to us,” he said.

The government on Thursday, vide notification, gave another extension to the debt relief scheme until September 30, 2018, although there are no borrowers coming forward to avail of the scheme. Barge borrowers have said that they have no money to settle the dues and need more time.

According to the EDC, which is implementing the scheme, Rs 90.25 crore has been disbursed to 4,339 mining borrowers since the launch of the scheme in September 2014. Of the disbursed amount, Rs 45.5 crore was given to borrowers of nationalised banks, Rs 33.2 crore to co-operative banks, and Rs 11.5 crore to other financial institutions.

An official at EDC said that all applications received under the scheme are cleared and about Rs 17.3 crore is pending disbursal under the scheme.

Among co-operative banks, Goa Urban Co-operative Bank, Madgaon Urban Co-operative Bank, Mapusa Urban Co-operative Bank and Goa State Co-operative Bank are co-operatives with large portfolio of mining loans. The co-operative banks are willing to waive off only the overdue interest on the loans and not the principal.

Prabhu Verlekar, chairman, administrative committee, Goa State Co-operative Bank, said that the bylaws do not permit for waiver of principal amount. “More important than bylaws is our shareholders’ permission is not forthcoming for waiver of principal amount,” he said.

Ashok Gaude, VPK Urban Co-operative Credit Society, said that share capital of the co-operative sector is through member’s contribution unlike the nationalised banks where the government contributes to the capital.

Under the debt relief scheme, the government would provide 35 per cent subsidy to borrowers who agree to the OTS terms.