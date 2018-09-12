Debris in its backyard wrong-foots GSPCB

ABDUL WAHAB KHAN | NT

PANAJI

The Goa State Pollution Control Board, which keeps a hawk’s eye for maintaining the environment of the state, has found itself in an embarrassing situation. The detritus dumped at the newly-constructed building of the board at Saligao has attracted the ire of the Goa Waste Management Corporation, which has asked the GSPCB to stop the indiscriminate dumping of the construction and demolition waste.

The corporation has said that a large quantity of detritus has been dumped outside the compound wall of the GSPCB’s newly inaugurated building at Saligao.

The debris has also been cast aside along the roadside, which has resulted in dust pollution in the area.

Extending its assistance in preparing a plan for the scientific disposal of the waste, the GWMC in a letter to the board has asked it to conceptualise a proper composting facility as well as a waste sorting centre.

“It is noticed that the waste generated at your newly occupied office is indiscriminately disposed (of) outside in the open. The GSPCB being an apex body with respect to pollution control in the state should, to say the least, ensure that the waste generated at the GSPCB is scientifically managed with proper segregation with

separate bins placed in the premises so that no waste is disposed (of) in the open as it is being done now,” the letter has said.

The GSPCB has also been found violating the Construction and Demolition Rules, 2016, by not keeping construction and demolition waste within the premise. It does not deposit the waste at the collection centre of the local village panchayat, or take it to the authorised facilities where construction and demolition waste is handled.

GSPCB officials confirmed receiving the letter and clarified the construction work has not been completed.

“We have asked the contractors not to dump the waste outside in the open and shift the dumped waste within the compound wall by the end of this week,” the officials said.

Under the new Construction and Demolition Rules, any individual or institution generating over 300 tonne of construction waste in a month will not only be required to hire an agency for its disposal, but will also have to segregate the waste into concrete, soil, steel, wood and plastics; and bricks and mortar.

The individual or institution have to submit a waste management plan and get appropriate approvals from the local authority before starting construction.