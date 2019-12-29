Death of 2 youth at EDM venue: opinion on autopsy reserved

Panaji: The opinion on the cause of death of the two youth, who died outside the venue of the electronic dance music (EDM) festival at Vagator has been reserved pending the viscera chemical analysis report.

Doctors at the Goa Medical College and Hospital at Bambolim conducted the postmortem on Saturday.

Referring to the postmortem report, police said that the opinion on the cause of death has been reserved. The viscera will be sent for chemical analysis to a forensic science laboratory outside the state, said police.

On Friday afternoon, two tourists from Andhra Pradesh, who were in Goa to attend the EDM festival, collapsed and died outside the entry gate of the festival venue while they were standing in a queue.

Anjuna police have registered a case of unnatural death. Sources, however, said that the possibility of substance overdose cannot be ruled out. The deceased, who were friends, have been identified as Venkat (26) and Sai Prasad (31).

According to police, the incident occurred around 2.30 pm outside the entry gate of the festival venue when around 200 participants had gathered and were standing in a queue to enter the venue as the festival was about to start.