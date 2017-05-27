Deadly gluttony: Food-related deaths

Zubin Dsouza: The ‘Heart Attack Grill’ is an institution in Vegas. There is no faking in the name. Although it is predominantly a burger joint, they have paramedics and ambulances located on speed dial.

It delivers what it promises and promises to give you a heart attack nestled within the welcoming folds of a soft and pillowy brioche bread bun.

They have probably sent more people to the hospital with heart attacks than all the current results of the Indian elections.

They proudly serve up a ‘Quadruple Bypass Cheese Burger’ which is an absolute no brainer in terms of what the burger truly ends up subjecting your body to. It consists of several layers of meat patties, cheese and toppings and the restaurant prior to accepting your request, needs you to waive off all charges against the owners and management in the event of your meal ending in death.

To make matters even grimmer, this restaurant even displays the cremated remains of a customer who died whilst tending to the consumption of his burger.

Food eating competitions have taken a bite out of many a competitor and contest lore has a lot of evidence of competitors that have been laid to waste by choking, cardiac arrests or a rupture of an internal organ that had been brought about by overeating.

Those are unfortunate incidents. It is like taking part in a contact sport and wondering if you will escape without an injury. It is bound to happen and it usually happens to the lesser prepared of the lot.

Today, the focus is exclusively on gluttony – where satiety is the only goal and people don’t realise that ‘too much of a good thing’ can land you on the other side of the land of the living.

Henry Purcell was the greatest living composer in England during the middle Ages until he died in 1695 because he drank too much chocolate.

Well at least he drank the chocolate willingly. This was a luxury that was not afforded to George Plantagenet who was the Duke of Clarence during the famous English ‘War of the Roses’. He chose the wrong side and was convicted of treason in 1478. Since he was of royal stock, shedding his blood was deemed rather barbaric and so he was drowned in a vat of Malmsey wine.

There are other ways a drink can do you in and the famous Danish astronomer Tycho Brahe can attest to that fact. He was seated at a meanderingly long royal banquet in the year 1601 and thought it would be rude if he got up and excused himself to empty his bladder.

As he kept supplying himself with wine, his poor bladder finally gave up and decided to explode which ended up with him dying eleven days later.

Speaking of wine, in 1154, the pope Adrian IV died when he choked on a fly that chose to crash land into his cup of wine.

This is not all that bad when you compare it with the story of the famous and extremely wealthy Roman senator Lucius Fabius Cilo who died when he choked to death on a single strand of hair that had landed in his cup of milk.

If you thought folks would pay attention to history and take a hint about milk then you would be very surprised to hear that in the world of gluttons, history does tend to repeat itself.

King Adolf Frederick of Sweden decided to live it up on the Shrove Tuesday of 1771. Since it preceded the Christian Lenten season that mandated fasting and penance, he had a massive meal and topped it with semla which is a traditional cream filled bun served in a bowl of milk. He either enjoyed it tremendously or wanted to preserve the memory over the next forty days but he ended up polishing fourteen of these sweet delicacies.

Needless to say, he did not have to observe fasting and austerity during the Lenten season because the indigestion and food poisoning that followed did him in.

Bando Mitsugoro VIII was a Japanese Kabuki theatre actor and designated as a ‘Living National Treasure’. He apparently took his title really seriously and tried to challenge death at every turn. He ordered himself a plateful of poisonous fugu or blowfish livers and insisted that he was strong enough to survive the toxin. He wasn’t and the fish had somewhat of a delayed revenge.

Most of us would see it coming with the poisonous livers on a plate but we definitely wouldn’t have imagined that Basil Brown would be seen off by food as well. Brown was totally into health food and used to guzzle down a gallon of carrot juice a day along with several vitamin A tablets to be on the safer side. He died of hypervitaminosis A which basically meant that all the extra vitamin A shut down his liver.

I personally want to go in style. I want to be shot to death when I am 90-years-old by the jealous husband of a 20-year-old supermodel. In the event that this event does not appear to be taking place, I think eating myself to death is a wonderful alternative.