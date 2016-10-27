DDSS scheme will help weaker sections avail of specialised treatment: Parsekar

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Weaker sections of society who depend on government hospitals for medical treatment can now get specialised treatment at private hospitals under Deen Dayal Swasthya Seva Yojana insurance scheme, said Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, while inaugurating the renovation and upgradation of the Sub Health Centre at Paliem in Pernem taluka.

Also present at the inauguration were Deputy Chief Minister Francis D’Souza, director of Health Department, Dr Sanjeev Dalvi, health officer, Dr Uttam Desai, ZP member, Arun Bandkar, sarpanch, Dayanand Parab, deputy sarpanch, Supriya Gawandi, panch members, Sandeep Nhanji, Babanin Arolkar and Ujvala Tilvi.

The Chief Minister also distributed Laadli Laxmi sanction letters at Mandrem. He said till date 1200 beneficiaries have availed of the benefits.

Parsekar, while addressing the gathering, expressed his happiness over the upgradation of Sub Health Centre and said that such centers are the need of the hour since most people in the state reside in villages.

Deputy Chief Minister D’Souza, in his speech, said that there are 219 health centers spread over the state. He also asked the people to avail of health facilities available at the PHCs and various health schemes meant for them.

Director of Health Department Dr Sanjeev Dalvi welcomed the gathering, health officer Dr Uttam Desai proposed the vote of thanks. Babani Arolkar compered the function.