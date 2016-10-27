DCW again summons CBI, Delhi Police in Bansal family suicide case

IANS

NEW DELHI

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) on Thursday again issued summons to the CBI and Delhi Police in the suicides of senior bureaucrat B K Bansal and his family and expressed shock on why an FIR had not been filed in the case so far.

Asking them to appear before it on November 2, the Commission also asked the Delhi Police to provide copies of the suicide notes written by B K Bansal’s wife and daughter, and asked for reasons for not registering an FIR in the case.

“It’s shocking that no FIR was registered in the case till date and the CBI and Delhi Police violated the law by refusing information to the DCW — a statutory body,” DCW chief Swati Maliwal said.

“DCW is a powerful body and will ensure justice in the matter,” she added.

Both the investigating bodies were earlier summoned by DCW on October 25 for not providing “sufficient” details in the case, in response to a notice issued by the Commission.

DCW said if CBI and Delhi Police did not provide complete information, then the Commission will initiate civil court proceedings against them.

“An FIR under section 176 IPC can also be registered against the officers for denial of information to the commission,” a DCW statement said.

It added that the CBI has already requested the Commission to grant it exemption from appearance and sought clarification from the central government whether it could be summoned by the Commission.

Rejecting the CBI’s request, the Commission said, “Since the wife and daughter of Bansal belonged to Delhi, DCW has complete jurisdiction in the case.”

Bansal, a senior officer in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, was accused of corruption and was being probed by the CBI.

Bansal’s wife Satyabala, 57, and daughter Neha, 27, had killed themselves on July 19, while Bansal and his 31-year-old son, Yogesh, committed suicide on September 27.

Bansal had named several persons for making “my family life hell”, including CBI Deputy Inspector General Sanjeev Gautam, Superintendent of Police Amrita Kaur, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rekha Sangwan and Investigating Officer Harnam Singh, apart from an unnamed head constable.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) had ordered an internal enquiry in the suicides based on Bansal’s suicide note.