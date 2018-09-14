DBO Fatorda triumph, deny Chandor win

NT NETWORK

Curtorim

Goals from Velito Miranda and Haston Furtado enabled Don Bosco Oratory, Fatorda to register a convincing 2-0 win against Chandor SC and enter the quarterfinals of Curtorim Villagers Cup football tournament played at church grounds, Curtorim on Thursday.

Don Bosco Oratory, who started the match on an attacking note went into lead in the 4th minute when attacking medio Nicolau Borges passed the ball to Velito Miranda who quickly sent an angular effort to beat Chandor SC keeper Presley Mascarenhas.

The match then rose to some dizzy heights as Chandor SC began to exert pressure against the Don Bosco Oratory team quite often. However, the Don Bosco Oratory defenders who had some busy time managed to quell the dangerous forays.

Chandor strikers Sunny Fernandes and Mario Noronha twice sending scorching shots at the rival goal but the Don Bosco keeper managed to clear it to safety.

The second session saw both the teams playing on level terms as the ball rolled on from one end to the other.

The defence of both the teams had to be alert as the strikers on either side came charging up now and then, but a goal eluded them, however hard they tried to find the mark.

Don Bosco Oratory inflated their lead in the 66th minute when medio Cliff Barreto made a through pass to Hanslon Furtado who slammed the ball to the far corner of Chandor nets.

As time ticked by, Chandor tried to get their act together and came very close in finding the mark, but the Don Bosco Oratory keeper rose to the occasion to bring some spectacular saves.