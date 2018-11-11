DBO Fatorda go past Ave Maria

NT NETWORK

FATORDA

In the GFA U-16 League match, Don Bosco Oratory Fatorda came from behind to score a 2-1 win over Ave Maria A & WC at DBO ground, Fatorda.

It was a barren first half as all the three goals were scored in the second half of the play. Ave Maria took the lead in the 52nd minute through Ferino D’Costa but DBO fought gallantly and scored two goals through Wedly Barretto and Richie Vaz late in to the game to hand the side three points.

At Cuncolim ground, Salcete FC and Sirlim SC played out a 1-1 draw. There were no goals scored in the first half as both teams got into action in the second half. Sirlim scored first in the 57th minute through Diptesh Gaonkar while Rio Costa netted the equaliser for Salcete FC in the 72nd minute.