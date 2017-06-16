DBCE students’ industrial visits

Mechanical engineering students of Don Bosco College of Engineering visited Vedanta Limited Iron Ore Division, Codli as part of an industrial visit.

The students were briefed about safety regulations and norms set up in practice by the company and the important personal protection equipment at workplace. Assistant manager, Soumya Mishra informed students about the operation practices in place at the mines and briefed them about the various stages and processes leading to iron ore excavation and transportation.

Students were taken on a guided tour by Anuj Sankhaw and Nobel Dias who explained the preventive and breakdown maintenance works undertaken for earthmoving machinery, dumpers and trucks. Students saw overhauling and maintenance techniques for all major systems of the machinery and trucks. The visit concluded with a field visit to the mine excavation area where students got a firsthand experience of the mining operations. The second year mechanical engineering students of Don Bosco College of Engineering, Fatorda visited Netzsch Technologies India Private Limited and Hindustan Beverages Coca Cola India Private Limited at Verna Industrial Estate.

The visit commenced with a brief presentation on the safety procedures and different processes carried out in the plant. Students were taken around the plant which is entirely automated.

The students were taken around major departments such as inspection, machining, assembly, quality testing and storage. They were shown the CNC turning centre, CNC vertical and horizontal milling machines in the machining section where precision machining of stator, rotor, coupling and other components of the pumps is done. In the storage section students were told about the Automated Storage and Retrieval Systems (AS/RS) and System Applications Products (SAP) software for inventory management. They also visited the sand blasting and polishing stations.

Students visited Hindustan Beverages Coca Cola India Private Limiteda. They were also exposed to state-of-the-art conveyor systems, image processing technologies for detecting defects in bottles etc.