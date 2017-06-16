DBCE inaugurates Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers Student’s Forum

Electronics and Telecommunication Department of Don Bosco College of Engineering organised the inaugural function of the Institute of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineers Students Forum.

Chief guest at the function was associate consultant at TCS, Sachin Talwadkar. Also present were head of department of electronics and telecommunication, Goa College of Engineering, H G Virani; director, Fr Kinley D’Cruz; principal, Neena Panadikar; head of ETC department, Michelle Viegas and IETE coordinators Samantha Cardoso and Vishnu Rathod.

Fr Kinley inspired students to follow their passion and aim at gaining knowledge through such forums. Panandikar congratulated students and encouraged them to take advantage of the benefits provided by the association.

Speaking to those present Virani briefed students on the various benefits that IETE provides and the various facilities available to students. Talwadkar urged students to learn about different cultures and serve society in a better way.