DBCE holds workshop on Hypermesh

Mechanical Engineering Students Hub (MESH) in association with Department of Mechanical Engineering, DBCE, Fatorda organised a one-week workshop on Introduction to Hypermesh.

HyperMesh is a multi-disciplinary finite element pre-processor which manages the generation of the largest, most complex models, starting with the import of CAD geometry to exporting ready-to-run solver file. Hence this course was designed for final year mechanical engineering students to get hands-on training on Hypermesh.

The main course instructor was teaching assistant, Wayne State University, USA, Amey Chodankar who shared his experience with students along with professor Ramdas Pandit of Goa Engineering College. Other speakers from the department of mechanical engineering were head of department, professor Ajit Salunke; Chetan Gaonkar and professor Raymond. Topics were introduction to finite element method, mesh refinement, 1D and 2D meshing, geometry cleanup, 2D meshing and analysis.

The course was attended by final year students and faculty members of the mechanical engineering department.