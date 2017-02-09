DBC BBA organises workshop with PACT

“The best negotiators are those who are able to create win-win situations, in which everyone walks out thinking that the deal is a good one,” said Jonathan Rodrigues, in the course of a three-day workshop, for the travel and tourism students at Don Bosco College, Panaji. The workshop was organised by the Peacekeeping and Conflict Resolution Trust (PACT) and conducted by founders of PACT, Rodrigues and Gracious Timothy.

Students were actively engaged through cases studies, role plays and group work. A key ingredient, that is often overlooked is the ability to recognise and capitalise on opportunities to negotiate for business and career success. According to Timothy, “The role of a manager in an organisation and industry calls for a lot of negotiation skills. It is not about eliminating the interests of the opposition but striking a mid way balance.” He also stressed on the fact that while the ability to aggressively get what one wants might seem like a victory in the moment, the reality is that the lack of goodwill generated by this can cause problems down the road.

The students were trained on essential skills required for negotiation which would be beneficial for them in their careers.