Days after SMC drive, garbage piles up along Sankhali-Bicholim NH

Ramesh Savaikar | NT

BICHOLIM: Areas along the highway passing through Bicholim and Sankhali in the jurisdiction of Karapur-Sarvan village panchayat, which were cleared of garbage by the Sankhali Municipal Council (SMC) some days ago, have again been ridden with garbage.

Some days ago, the SMC chairperson Dharmesh Saglani had taken a special initiative and garbage dumped along the Sankhali-Bicholim highway was cleared by deploying labourers. The area comes under the jurisdiction of Karapur-Sarvan village panchayat.

It is learnt that some of the industries also dump garbage along roadsides instead of disposing it of properly.

Despite maintaining a vigil, nobody involved in garbage dumping has been nabbed. In some wards of Karapur-Sarvan village panchayat, residents continue to throw garbage along roadsides despite being warned by the local panch members against haphazard garbage dumping. In this view, the panchayat is helpless, the concerned panch said.

According to official sources, the panchayat deploys labourers along with a vehicle for collecting garbage by visiting each house in all wards once in a month to collect dry waste.

“However, residents are reluctant to hand over garbage to the panchayat for further disposal. Instead, they are habituated to throw garbage on the roadsides,” opined a panch member.

Bicholim town also faces the same problem. Despite day-to-day collection of garbage from collection points in BMC area, some people are not using the facility and instead throw plastic bags and other waste in gutters or along roadsides. Stray cattle also forage on the garbage.

“Despite awareness about importance of cleanliness under Swachh Abhiyan, residents of the town and villagers are not serious over the garbage issue,” said Rajendra Savaikar, a merchant and social worker from Bicholim. He further claimed that he and some friends had cleaned up the KTC bus stand by visiting it as early as 6 a.m. But it is found that the next day, the garbage returns.

“Until and unless we change out mindset about the need to maintain cleanliness from healthcare point of view, the Swachh Abhiyan will not have desired effect,” said Arjun Parab, a resident of Bicholim town.