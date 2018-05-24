Day 2 of Congress outreach prog: people call for strengthening party

PANAJI: The Congress party leaders apparently received support from general public on the second day of its outreach programme ‘Jana Gana Mana, Nomon Tuka Goykara’. Not only did the people come to greet the Congress leaders but also urged its front leaders to resolve internal issues in the party and to work in unity to bring about a change in the state and resolve their issues.

The state-wide outreach programme that has started from Panaji on May 22 has been gaining momentum.

The Congress delegation led by Goa Pradesh Congress Committee president Girish Chodankar, and comprising of Nuvem MLA Wilfred D’Sa, and Goa Pradesh Mahila Congress president Pratima Coutinho, began the second day of the tour from Margao city and traveled towards Cortalim later covering areas in Vasco.

The visit of Congressmen at their doorsteps surprised the people, as this is not election time. Most people, both youth and senior citizens, were quick in recognising Chodankar, the state Congress president.

In Cortalim, the constituency represented by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Alina Saldanha, people complained about the inability of their MLA in resolving their issues.

Among the complaints of the people in Cortalim was about water entering their shops during monsoon, which Saldanha has failed to resolve despite it being brought to her notice on more than one occasion. People also complained about Saldanha not being accessible to them. “It is only during election she visits here,” said a shopkeeper at Thana-Cortalim told Congress leaders.

Chodankar, who was accompanied by Gilbert Mariano Rodrigues, the candidate of the Congress in 2017 Assembly elections, directed the local Congress leader to take up the issue with the concerned panchayat and the government departments.

The issue of hike in petrol prices and increase in rates of all essential commodities was also raised by the public at Cortalim. Chodankar promised to take up the issue of petrol price hike with the office of District Collectorate on Thursday. Some shopkeepers complained against Goods and Services Tax and said that it was affecting their business because of higher GST rates.

Responding to a complaint from an old lady about rising inflation, Chodankar said that the Congress party has become proactive and is taking up the issues of common people. He said that the situation could soon change.

Some people complained that their panchayats have failed in undertaking pre-monsoon works. Responding to the issue, the GPCC president directed the local Congressmen to go along with the people and pressurise the local bodies and get the work done.

While responding to a request to end squabbles in the party and ensure that party leaders work in tandem, Chodankar said that he would take all (youth as well as seniors) along. D’Sa added that most of the issues have been resolved and Congressmen were working in unity.

The Congress leaders thereafter moved to Chicalim where they interacted with patients, doctors and staff in the Cottage Hospital. They also visited kiosks and heard the grievances of their owners. Major complaints in the area were about frequent power failures and shortage in the supply of water.