Davorlim thrash St Anthony’s to clinch Cana-Benaulim title

Benaulim: Three superb strikes that came in the second half, enabled Sporting Club of Davorlim to lift the 42nd Cana-Benaulim Soccer title defeating St Anthony’s SC, Marna-Siolim 3-0 in the final played at St John the Baptist grounds, Benaulim on Sunday.

The teams who played a goalless draw in the first session, displayed a good brand of soccer as both they matched each other well in all the departments of the game.

It was in the last ten minutes of play that St Anthony’s SC, Marna-Siolim lost concentration which cost them dearly as Sporting Club of Davorlim took full advantage of the situation and scored three quick goals within a span of ten minutes in the last quarter of the proceedings.

Attacking medio Clifton Rebello put his team in the lead after he ran on the left flank and from extreme corner dispatched a 30 yard curling shot that beat Siolim keeper Samesh Phadte. The goal came in the 50th minute.

Pressing forward with a goal advantage, Davorlim attacked with added vigour and buttressed their lead through striker Mabel Miranda who on receiving a neat pass from Paxton Gomes sent an angular shot, deceiving the rival keeper.

The cheers hardly died out when Davorlim scored their third goal through medio Valmimki Miranda whose ran towards the right flank and on collected a pass from Paxton, bulged the nets.

Davorlim’s defence appeared to be rock solid consisting of Leaser Raikar, Robinson Colaso, Jodrel Gomes and Joel Colaso.

Their midfield worked like a well oiled machine, particularly in the last fifteen minutes of play during which time, the team scored with ease to emerge champions.

Besides winning the trophy, Sporting Club of Davorlim also won a cash amount of Rs 40,000 while the losers had to be satisfied with the runners-up trophy and cash amount of Rs 30,000.

The following won the individual prizes: Best goalkeeper of the finals – Sachin Astekar (Sporting Club of Davorlim), Best player of the finals – Shervin Lobo (St Anthony’s SC, Marna-Siolim), Best striker of the finals – Vipul Pednekar (St Anthony’s SC, Marna-Siolim), First scorer of the finals – Clifton Rebello (Sporting Club of Davorlim), Best defender of the finals – Jodrel Gomes(Sporting Club of Davorlim) and upcoming player from Benaulim: Josbern Fernandes (Cana-Benaulim Sporting Association).

Isabel Juliana Fernandes, principal of Holy Trinity Higher Secondary School, Benaulim, who was the chief guest on the occasion and Filomeno Luis Costa, Police Inspector and in-charge of Colva Police Station gave away the prizes in the presence of Benaulim Panchayat Sarpach Diella Fernandes, Anthony D’Silva, the proprietor of ‘Choice Caterers’ among other dignitaries.