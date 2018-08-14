Davorlim ease past Cansaulim

NT NETWORK

CUNCOLIM

Sporting Club of Davorlim entered the quarterfinals of South Goa Yaari Cup football tournament defeating CAC Cansaulim 4-1 at Cuncolim grounds on Monday.

SC Davorlim, who dominated both the sessions, went into the lead as early as the 10th minute off a goal by medio Abhay Shetty, who after receiving a neat assist from Clinton Rebello unleashed a stiff grounder that gave no chance at all to the Cansaulim keeper Clinton Silva.

After the early setback, CAC Cansaulim regrouped well but seemed to have lost the steam in the second session that saw SC Davorlim score three more goals – one each by Agnelo Colaco (43rd minute), Valmiki Miranda (50th minute) and Joe Gomes (63rd minute).

Santan Vaz scored a consolation goal for CAC Cansaulim as he found the mark after receiving a nice pass from Domnick Soares in the 56th minute.

SC Davorlim’s attacking medio Valmiki Miranda and Joel Colaco performed well in the midfield while their defence stood firm as it did not give anything away and blocked the rival strikers completely for most part of the proceedings. On the other hand, the midfield of CAC Cansaulim failed to function cohesively even as their defence crumbled under slightest of pressure, making it easy for the Davorlim team to capitalise and score goals, particularly in the second session.

Davorlim’s Agnelo Colaco, who scored Davorlim’s second goal, was the constant threat to the rival defence with his darting runs down the flanks; he was provided good support by Joel and Valmiki. Valmiki made the score 3-0 in Davorlim’s favour in the 50th minute with a neat placement and then Joe Gomes scored with ease off a pass from Joel Colaco.

Cansaulim’s medios Santan Vaz and Domnick Soares tried to create some moves which however fizzled out due to tough defending by SC Davorlim, while their keeper Sachin Astekar also proved to be a hard nut to crack.