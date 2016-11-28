Daughter grabs Golden Peacock

PANAJI: The Iranian film, ‘Daughter’ – the story of a girl who is exasperated by her father’s authoritarian behaviour – directed by Reza Mirkarimi won the prestigious Golden Peacock award and a cash prize of Rs 40 lakh in the International Competition section at the 47th International Film Festival of India, which concluded in the city on Monday.

The award for the Best Director was shared by the director duo Baris Kaya and Soner Caner for the Turkish film ‘Rauf’ winning Silver Peacock and cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. The Silver Peacock for Best Actor (male) went to Farhad Aslani for the Iranian film, ‘Daughter’, while that for Best Actor (female) was presented to Elina Vasca for the film, ‘Mellow Mud’, a Latvian entry.

The Special Jury Award comprising Silver Peacock and a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh was won by the Korean film. ‘The Thorn’ directed by Lee Joon-ik. The Centenary Award for the Best Debut Film of a Director went to Pepa San Martin for the Argentinean film ‘Rara’.

The ICFT UNESCO’s Gandhi Medal for the director was won by Mustafa Kara for the Turkish film ‘Cold of Kalandar’ due to its ethical value, the realism and poetic dimension.

The Canadian film ‘The Apology’ directed by Tiffany Hsuig received special mention from ICFT UNESCO jury.

The presentation of various awards brought the curtains down on the 47th edition of the annual film festival, with Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Colonel Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore stating that the movie screens of the future would be in the hands of the public, existing in their mobile phones, and the government is trying its best to digitalise the entire country so that a billion people will be able to watch what filmmakers create, for entertainment as well as infotainment.

Governor Mridula Sinha, Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar, chief guest, S S Rajamouli, the jury members of the International Competition section of the IFFI 2016 led by Ivan Passer, and leading Indian as well as foreign film personalities were present for the closing ceremony of the nine-day mega film festival.

“A huge convergence is happening in the field of digitalisation, and the government is committed to make this convergence as soon as and as efficient as possible,” Col Rathore added, stating that as cinema is a very powerful medium and can bring about social change, it can lead the country into something better.

“In fact, cinema is the only form of art, which is deemed fit to be regulated by an act of Parliament, and to enhance its power, the government has created a single window system – the film felicitation office – to simplify the process of shooting in India, for the foreign film producers,” he informed.

It was also informed that the government wants the Indian films to do well abroad, and therefore, any Indian film, which goes for international awards, including the Academy Awards, would be funded by the government, as done for the athletes and sports persons competing in the international competitions.

Chief Minister Laxmikant Parsekar in his speech said that although the festival has been shortened, the organisers have managed to do all that they used to do during the past film festivals, and more than that.

“The film festival promotes networking, gives business opportunities to both ends of the industry, and also promotes Goa as a creative hub,” he added.

S S Rajamouli, who has directed films like ‘Magadheera’ and ‘Baahubali: The Beginning’, said the biggest beneficiaries of the International Film Festival of India are young filmmakers.

“They are able to see the films from across the world, study the visions of different film directors, and share their ideas with the fellow filmmakers,” he added, pointing out that the IFFI would largely help the new filmmakers in shaping their career.

Ivan Passer, speaking on the occasion said that the jury members saw their role as a service to the public, by giving special attention to some pictures in the completion having exceptional qualities,” he added, stating that the jury saw in all 22 films, and after due consideration, unanimously selected the winners.

Additional secretary for information and broadcasting, Jayashree Mukherjee welcomed the audiences. Sachin–Jigar, the music composer duo and their band enthralled the audiences with their music, including a number of multilingual Indian songs.

Actors, Gaurav Kapoor and Shriya Saran compered the event.

‘The Age of Shadows’ (2016), a South Korean film directed by the acclaimed filmmaker Kim Jee-Woon was screened as the closing film of the cinematic event.