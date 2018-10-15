Datsun GO, GO plus facelift launched in Goa

AM Ventures, the Nissan dealer for Goa launched the latest upgrade of the Datsun Go hatchback and its seven seater version, the Go plus at their showroom in Verna. Both cars have received a comprehensive update and now pack more by way of features and safety, in addition to updates to the interior and exteriors.

The cars were unveiled by Gurudas Narvenkar, deputy director, transport. Prices for the Go start from Rs 3.29 lakh for the base variant and is up to Rs 4.89 lakh for the top variant. Whereas the Go plus commands a price tag of Rs 3.83 lakh to Rs 5.69 lakh. Both the cars are now available in five variant choices each instead of the earlier four.

Both the cars get segment-first such as ABS with EBD, brake assist, dual front airbags and rear parking sensors as standard features. Inside, both cars get major updates. The dashboard has a revised layout with a new design for the central vents and the new touchscreen infotainment system. Also, the revised instrument cluster sees the addition of an analogue tachometer. Moreover, the new dash also gets proper lids for the glovebox which was not offered on the outgoing model. The conjoined front seats have also been done away with for more conventional individual seats.

The Go hatchback and its mini-estate version are available across five trim levels and have two new body colours, orange and brown respectively. Appearance wise, the subtle changes on the redesigned bumper include vertical LED daytime running strips integrated into the blacked-out insert. The grille has been slightly tweaked and the overall appearance looks a lot more appealing than before. The rear bumper also gets subtle changes to keep things fresh. Additionally, both cars will be offered with 14-inch alloy wheels for the first time.

The feature list includes new additions in terms of power windows, electric mirror adjusts, rear parking sensors, dual front airbags and rear window wipers. Most of the standard safety features will bring the Go on par with its rivals. The 1.2-litre three-cylinder petrol motor which puts out 67bhp and 104Nm comes mated to the five-speed manual transmission. Although the duo gets a CVT transmission in international markets, we can expect an AMT in India but that will happen sometime later.