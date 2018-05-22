Database on overseas Goans to be prepared

PANAJI: The department of NRI affairs will start preparing database of the Goans settled abroad, as the government does not have the much-needed data.

NRI affairs director Anthony D’Souza said the department will enlist the Goans settled abroad for the purpose of the database.

“As of now such a database has not been maintained. Now we will build the same. And, it will be voluntary enrollment facility with payment of a fee,” he said.

He also informed that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has given consent for holding ‘Know India Programme’ proposed by the external affairs ministry. The nationwide programme will also be held in February 2019 in the state.

Such a programme was held in Goa in 2012, which is aimed at Indian diaspora.

The annual event ‘Know Goa Programme’, which has been held for the last 10 years for the overseas Goans, will be held in November-December 2018.