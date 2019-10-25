Kimberly Dias

Hey Kimberly,

Every time I want to do something, my family keeps saying to me, ‘What will people say?’ or ‘What will people think?’ Gosh! Am I supposed to keep living my life based on people’s opinion of what they think is acceptable or not? What about what I want? What about what makes me happy?

When I ask my family this, they feel like I am being selfish and disrespectful. And funnily, they end some conversations with, ‘We just want you to be happy’. This is so confusing and frustrating. Got any advice?

Paula

Dear Paula,

Thank you for writing in and discussing your state of confusion with me. I can understand your frustration and can assure you that you’re absolutely right in feeling what you’re feeling at the moment. It is really unfair when your feelings aren’t valued and are undermined by random others who hardly play a role in your life, yet are made to take the centre stage.

It appears as though your parents want you to be happy but are also being very protective of you, trying to shield you from the harsh world we live in. Unfortunately, the truth is no matter how much parents try to protect their children, they will eventually get hurt and parents will get hurt in the process. Parenting requires knowing when to push and when to back off; when to help and when to let children make their mistakes and then to be strong enough to watch them go!

People will always talk, so why not give them something to talk about. If someone says things about you behind your back, it only means that you are way ahead of them anyway and that they are behind you for a reason! If people have a problem, they need to tell you and not everyone else.

Also, remember that the person who tries to keep everyone happy often ends up feeling the loneliest. Dare to be different and do things that make you happy. ‘Be yourself. Everyone else is already taken’ – Oscar Wilde

Sometimes it’s good to learn to love the sound of your feet walking away from people who add nothing but negative energy in your life. Follow your heart but take your brain with you. If something excites you and scares you at the same time, it probably means you should do it. All the best.

Kimberly

Dear Kimberly,

I am so tired of trying to fit in. My classmates make fun of me when I am myself, so I have tried to be more like them in order to be accepted. It worked but I feel exhausted with being so fake, just to be liked. Why can’t people just accept me for who I am? I really feel so low…

Tanmay

Dear Tanmay,

Thank you for your email and for sharing your predicament with me. I am so sorry that you have to be around people who don’t love and accept you for who you are. I guess it’s their loss if they are unable to appreciate uniqueness and diversity. After all what’s wrong with being different? Not everyone has good taste I guess. How boring would the world be if everyone was alike? Each of us is designed to be special in our own way. Being different and thinking different makes a person unforgettable and beautiful.

The biggest challenge of life is trying to be yourself in a world that is constantly trying to make you like everyone else. Continue being brave enough to be yourself. Spend time with the people who love you for who you are. You may feel that people don’t like you for being different and not conforming to the norms but deep down I’m sure they wish they had the courage to stand up for themselves and do the same. Johnathan Davis wrote, ‘They smile at me because I am different. I laugh at them because they are all the same.’ Dare to be different, the world is full of ordinary. All the best.

Kimberly

Difficult roads often lead to beautiful destinations. Every shadow you see, no matter how deep, is threatened by morning light. Life doesn’t require that we be the best only that we give our best. Live without regrets – good days bring us happiness, bad days bring us experience. Make the most of it.

Do keep writing in with your queries at ask.kimberly@yahoo.com

Until next time, be kind and don’t let anyone dull your sparkle.

(The columnist is psychologist and counsellor, currently working as a school counsellor.)