‘Dangerous’ tree at Shirvodem finally cut by fire personnel

MARGAO: After the day-long ordeal, a tree that was dangerously ‘resting’ on the house of a poor family at Shirvodem, Navelim was cut by the personnel of fire and emergency services even though the department has no ‘direct powers’ to chop a ‘live’ tree.

The tree had ‘crashed’ on the house on Monday afternoon. The members of the family immediately called up the fire services for help, but the fire personnel refused to cut the ‘live’ tree, stating that they do not have the powers to chop the ‘live’ tree despite the fact that it was dangerously ‘resting’ on the house.

The local councilor was also informed about the incident. According to sources, the family had to give in writing to the fire service at their ‘risk’, that “the live tree, which is posing danger to them needs to be cut.”

However, the sources said the fire service personnel did not get such undertaking from the family members till late Tuesday evening.

The tree was cut by the fire personnel even though it was mandatory for the family to give it in writing to the authorities including the Deputy Collector to cut the ‘live’ tree.