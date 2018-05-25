Daneca, singing for a new dawn

RAMANDEEP KAUR | NT KURIOCITY

Right from kindergarten, Daneca Da Cruz from Aldona was selected by teachers to give group and solo performances in singing at various school functions. Also attending the All Goa Individual Singing Competition organised by the Quitula Sports and Cultural Club, Aldona and listening to the melodious voices of participants all over Goa further developed her desire to participate in the competition someday. Upon participation, she won many prizes and all this triggered her interest in singing.

After gaining years of singing experience, Daneca has now recorded her first music album titled ‘Note…A New Dawn’, which consist of seven songs. The lyrics are by Isabel de S R Vaz and original musical compositions by Roque Lazarus and musical arrangements by Mukhesh Gatwal. The album has been conceptualised and produced by Oscar Vaz, director of Omnibell Multimedia, Goa. All the songs are idealistic and forward looking. “They embody the ideas of hope for the future, and the image of the dawn symbolises this. My favourite song from the album is ‘Don’t Slam the Door on Me, Mama’ as it has a strong message to save the girl child and welcome her with open arms as a precious gift,” she adds.

Daneca has completed her 8th grade in the electronic keyboard from Trinity College London under Irwin D’Souza. Initially, she was trained by voice teacher Joanne D’Mello. When Joanne went abroad to pursue her career in music, Daneca then trained under Juliana D’Sa who still trains her.

Daneca says that Juliana, with her training expertise has given new depth to her voice. She adds: “When recording my CD, I had the opportunity to train under Roque Lazarus. He has given me many useful tips to give finesse to my album ‘Note…A New Dawn’.”

Currently pursuing her Masters in Physics at the Goa University, she has earned the Tasneem Fazal Gold Medal at the graduation level for physics in 2016-2017 at the Goa University which will be awarded at the 30th annual convocation. She has also represented Goa in volleyball at the nationals played at Andhra Pradesh in 2011. Stating why she chose Physics, Daneca who enjoyed mathematics and science since her school days, says: “This could be partly because my parents were mathematics and science teachers and since physics is a combination of science and applied mathematics I decided to pursue a career in physics,” adding that she was fortunate to have good teachers in her higher secondary school and college who inspired her to excel in this subject.

Daneca’s goal presently is to attain her masters in physics and a doctorate in the near future. Where singing is concerned she is focusing on her second album which has songs in different languages. “I am ready to take on new opportunities that come my way,” she concludes.

Themes of songs

Mosaic City: a song of optimism and hope that there is much good in the world that cynics do not notice; we can help build a city of diversity and unity.

Rock with Grace: all around us there are voices of grace calling us and inspiring us to rock and shine.

It Takes Two to Hold up the Sky: Men and Women, with their differences, are both necessary and important to grow a new world that is free and just.

Don’t Slam the Door on Me, Mama: the girl child is to be welcomed with open arms as a precious gift.

Emerald Green Love: Love is clean and green; in the face of difficulties it must not be allowed to shrivel and rot.

Adonai: sometimes the voice of the Divine urges us to swim against the tide; when we tend to pamper our egos and be selfish, the Higher Voice that we hear urges us to be generous and kind.

On the Road to Shangri-La: If you believe in the possibility of peace, you set out on the not-much-travelled road to Shangri-la.