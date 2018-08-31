Damodar Vidyalaya wins patriotic singing competition

NT KURIOCITY

Mashem Cricket Club oragnised Late Srirang Lolayekar Patriotic Singing Competition at Nirakar Vidyalaya wherein Damodar Vidyalaya, Loliem won the first place whereas Nirakar Vidyalaya and SS Angle Higher Secondary School, Canacona won second and third place respectively.

Theatre and mime artiste, Sanjay Talwadkar was the chief guest for the presentation ceremony.

Speaking on the occasion, Talwadkar appreciated the quality of the competition and gave credit to the students as well as music teachers.

He also complimented Mashem Cricket Club for keeping the cultural activities alive in taluka alongwith other sports competitions.

Local panch, Bhushan Prabhugaokar and headmaster of Nirakar Vidyalaya, Hemant Kamat was also present on the occasion. The judges for the competition were singer Ketan Bhat and Rajan Bhat.