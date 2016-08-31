Damodar College conducts workshop on accessing online services

Computer science department of VVM’s Shree Damodar College of Commerce and Economics, Margao conducted a one-day workshop on e-Madhyam: Access to Online Services. The workshop was conducted for people living in Margao and adjoining areas. The workshop was the first-of-its-kind, it brought about awareness with regard to using online services provided by government departments and other agencies in the country.

Addressing those present principal, Prita D Mallya highlighted the Digital India initiative by state and central governments in making all government services available for citizens through websites and how ability to access these online services would help ease of access and save time spent in queues.

The workshop provided hands-on experience to participants. Starting with basic services like online payment of utility bills, students made small presentations followed by demonstrations and helped participants access services for themselves. Students inculcated habits of taking initiatives that have immediate impact on society and also learned leadership, teamwork, and effective presentation and communication skills.