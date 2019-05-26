Dalgado Konknni Akademi to celebrate Goa Statehood Day

To preserve the identity of Goa and bring about awareness among its people, Dalgado Konknni Akademi (DKA) organises various activities on the important days of India and Goa. The events are organised annually with an objective to make known the importance of the day and to remind the people of our history.

One such key day is on May 30 – Goa Statehood Day. On this day in 1987, the union territory of Goa was granted the status of an independent state of India, thereby the people of Goa were assured that the state will never be merged with another one.

This year on May 30 at 4 p.m., DKA is organising a special programme at the Reginald Fernandes Conference Hall, Panaji, where lovers of Goa will have an opportunity to express their sentiments and love for the state through poetry, short story, an essay or through any other literary medium. Each participant has a maximum of five minutes. President, Dalgado Konknni Akademi Tomazinho Cardozo, secretary, Vincy Quadros, and treasurer, Celso Fernandes will be present for the programme.

Details: 2221688/ 9822587498.