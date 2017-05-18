Dalgado Day 2017 celebrated

NT BUZZ

Dalgado Day 2017 was held at St Cajetan church, Assagao recently. Speaking at the function as chief guest was minister of Fisheries and Water Resources, Vinod Palyekar who assured full support, and financial and material assistance towards Dalgado Konknni Akademi’s plan of setting up a library at the birth place of Sebastiao Rodolfo Dalgado. Also present at the dais were parish priest of Assagao, Fr Agnelo Quadros; president of DKA, Tomazinho Cardozo; secretary of DKA, Vincy Quadros; ex president of DKA, Premanand Lotlikar; ex member of DKA, Afonso Braganza; coordinator, Edwin Fonseca and acting sarpanch of Assagao, Victor D’Souza.

The occasion also witnessed the release of the quarterly bulletin of Dalgado Konknni Akademi ‘Goycho Pormoll’ at the hands of Palyekar and also the felicitation of Lotlikar.

Ardent lover of the Konknni language, Fr Agnelo Quadros stressed that all the people of the village should know the Monsignor Sebastiao Rudolpho Dalgado.

He called for the development of Konknni language in Roman script which is the language of the churches in Goa. He also said we all should be proud of our mother tongue.

Lotlikar expressed his views on Goenkarponn and voiced that if we save our environment, rivers, hills, land, fields and not Konknni language, then there is no way we can save our Goenkarponn.