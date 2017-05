https://youtu.be/KXxq3HkEUZE

There is a saying ‘Where there is a will, there is a way..’ 16 year old Shabana Mokashi from Bicholim is a live example of this. Despite immense difficulties she has fared well with flying colours. Shabana who wants to be a doctor scored 92.7% marks in the recently held SSC examination.

