Dabolim to have world-class infrastructure facilities: Godinho

NT NETWORK

VASCO

Minister for Panchayati Raj Mauvin Godinho on Wednesday said that Dabolim constituency will have world class facilities in terms of infrastructure developmental projects like second phase of Jogger’s Park, Vaddem lake beautification, sub-district hospital at Chicalim equipped with modern facilities, grade separator and others, the total cost is estimated to be over Rs 100 crore besides sewerage connectivity sanctioned by the central government.

He was speaking to media after inaugurating the renovated toilet block for housing board colony residents at New-Vaddem near Rashtroli Jai Santoshi Mata Temple, estimated to cost Rs 10.60 lakh with the initiative of Goa Shipyard Ltd (GSL) under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds.

Godinho also announced to construct five blocks of toilets, benefitting residents of housing board colony under the CSR initiative of GSL, estimated to cost Rs 94 lakh.

The function was attended by chairman and managing director of GSL Rear Admiral (Retd) Shekhar Mital, Mormugao municipal councillors Rajan Faldessai, Gauresh Mardolkar and Yatin Kamurlekar, Dabolim BJP Mahila Morcha president Anita Thorat, Santosh Kerkar, Ligorio Monteiro, Ajay Thorat, Brahma Pawar, Marida Mesta and others.

Godinho said that he has made special arrangements for ramps at Vaddem lake which is under beautification in order to facilitate the Hindu community for immersing Ganesh idols during the festival.

Disclosing the second phase work of Joggers Park at Chicalim, Godinho said that the state government has sanctioned Rs 10 crore for the project, while state-of-the-art swimming pool is in the pipeline on Chicalim communidade land next to Joggers Park project.

The chairman and managing director of GSL Mital said, GSL has allocated a huge amount of funds for construction of toilets under the CSR initiative, benefiting occupants of the housing board colony at New Vaddem upon request from Godinho. “GSL is committed to the welfare of society and will provide all necessary help to the people of Vasco”, said Mital.