Dabolim airport lacks 24×7 medical inspection service

The medical inspection room at the Dabolim international airport which attends to passengers in the event of any medical emergency is open only from 10 am to 6 pm and then closed till 10 am next day due to non-availability of para-medical

staff.

As per international airport norms, medical facility is necessary twenty-four hours apart from round-the-clock security and fire and emergency services at an international

airport.

As per highly-placed sources, a number of emergency cases are reported at the Dabolim airport with the kick start of chartered season, but in absence of medical inspection room, the passengers are referred to a private hospital in the close

vicinity.

“There is nobody at the medical inspection room to attend to the passengers in medical emergency,” told a passenger who arrived from Doha to Goa during the wee hours on Tuesday.

He disclosed that there were about four to five emergency cases during the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday but they were referred elsewhere.

As per highly-placed sources in the Airports Authority of India, the medical inspection room was earlier operated by the Manipal Hospital but the services were stopped about a week

ago.

At present, a doctor and a nurse attached to the Goa Medical College (GMC) and Hospital at Bambolim are deputed. But, the two are available only for six hours from 10 am to 6 pm, but thereafter the medical inspection room is

closed.

When contacted the airport director Bhupesh Chand Hans Negi disclosed that the medical inspection room at Dabolim airport is functional only for 6 hours in a day due to the withdrawal of services by the Manipal

Hospital.

He however said that he is in discussion with the directorate of health services and is hopeful of resolving the issue shortly.