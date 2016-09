Daboli MLA Mauvin Godinho is in a soup as Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party has gone aggressive on Daboli seat

Daboli MLA Mauvin Godinho is in a soup as Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party has gone aggressive on Daboli seat. PWD minister Sudin Dhawalikar has made it clear that neither they would give this seat to the BJP nor MGP would give ticket to Mauvin Godinho.