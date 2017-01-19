Cyprus’ mining technology can be shared with Goa: Demetrios

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

High Commissioner of the Republic of Cyprus to India, Demetrios Theophylactou has said that in Asia, Cyprus recognised India as an extremely important country and it wanted to pursue its relationship with India and put it on a more concrete footing.

He also said that tourism destinations such as Cyprus and Goa should preserve their culture to maintain an edge in tourism.

He said that “with India, Cyprus was finalising some agreements in the areas of defence and Shipping. A joint proposal between India-Cyprus-Switzerland on thermal/ ocean energy was also under consideration.”

Cyprus is highly advanced in mining technology and hydrometallurgy is done in an environmentally-friendly manner. This technology could be shared with Goa, he said. He was speaking during his visit to GCCI recently. Welcoming him, GCCI president Narayan Bandekar said that this was the first visit of an official of Cypriot Embassy to the chamber and he was sure that this would mark the beginning of a new relationship between people of Goa and Cyprus.

Bandekar said that there was a lot of similarity between Goa and Cyprus. While Cyprus is a major tourist destination in the Mediterranean, Goa is also ranked as one of the best tourist destinations in this part of the world. Besides the manufacturing sector, Goa also has a thriving agriculture, mining and fishing industry.

Seeking better ties between India/ Goa and Cyprus and investment flow into his country, the High Commissioner explained that Cyprus ranks high in the human talent ratio and has a robust legal and regulatory system based on the English Common law and conforming to EU directives.

The High Commissioner’s talk and presentation was followed by an interaction with the members wherein he indicated that by the following year there was a possibility of direct flights between India and Cyprus.

Bandekar presented a memento to the High Commissioner and the Director General R Kamat proposed the vote of thanks.