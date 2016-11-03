Cyclone to hit Bangladesh; coastal, NE states to get heavy rain: IMD

NEW DELHI: A cyclonic storm that is forecast to hit Bangladesh is likely to cause “heavy to heavy rainfall” in northeastern states, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh in next 2-3 days, the weather office said on Thursday.

The cyclone, which is in its preliminary stage of “depression”, is at present centered about 530 km south-southeast of Visakhapatnam, 730 km south-southwest of Paradip and 1,020 km south-southwest of Khepupara (Bangladesh).

“The system is very likely to move initially northwestwards during next 24 hours and then re-curve northeastwards towards Bangladesh coast during subsequent 48 hours. It is very likely to intensify into a deep depression during next 24 hours and subsequently into a cyclonic storm,” M Mohapatra, head of the Cyclone Warning Division of the India Meteorological Department, said.

This is the second cyclone in the Bay of Bengal in less than 10 days. Cyclone ‘Kyant’ occurred in the last week of October, but did not make a landfall.

The MET department has also issued a warning of “light to moderate rainfall” at many places over coastal Odisha and coastal West Bengal on November 4 to 6 November and coastal West Bengal.

Heavy rainfall at isolated places is very likely to occur over Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura on November 5.

The sea condition would be “rough to very rough” off north Andhra Pradesh coast on November 4, from November 4 to November 5 along the Odisha coast and off the West Bengal coast from November 4 to November 6. Fishermen have been advised to be cautious while venturing into the sea along and off north Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and West Bengal coasts during next 24-72 hours hours.