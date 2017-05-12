Cyberage scheme making survival difficult: state computer dealers write to CM

NT NETWORK

PANAJI

Stating that the Cyberage Students Scheme over the years is responsible for shrinking the already small computer market in Goa, thus making survival extremely difficult for computer-based enterprises, the Computer Dealer’s Forum of Goa (CDFG), a group of local computer dealers on Monday submitted a letter to the Chief Minister stating that the Rs 85.50 crore-worth tender floated by the Info Tech Corporation of Goa Ltd, for supplying 45,000 computers to class XI and class XII students, during the academic year 2017-18, under the particular scheme, does not provide a level-playing field for all computer dealers in Goa, as it has been designed for being awarded to a specific agency.

A copy of the letter has also been send to the IT Minister Rohan Khaunte, chairman of ITG Nilesh Faldesai, and director of education G P Bhat.

“In retrospection as regards this scheme, it is clearly noticed that past similar tenders have been secured by the same group​ which has created a monopoly and cartel in the Cyberage Students Scheme,” the letter signed by the CDFG president Sidharth Naik, joint secretary, Karthik Ganeshan and treasurer Hitesh Shah alleges, pointing out, “The members of CDFG have serious apprehension ​about the said tender.”

“Whilst most of the computer dealers in Goa, though competent enough to participate and undertake the supplies are systematically prevented by the restrictive clauses incorporated in the tender earlier by the department of education, and now by the ITG, this is perceived to be a deliberate act on the part of the authorities to protect the interests of the cartel, which rules the tender,” the letter further charges, mentioning, “We are compelled to write to you about our apprehension as we predict similar outcome of the tendering exercise this year too.”

“If it happens, the business of majority of the computer dealers in the state would be washed out, for a period of at least next six to seven years, especially as the number of computers/ laptops to be supplied is huge, which is akin to suffocating a person by not providing him with the minimum of oxygen he requires to survive,” it observes, noting “We would therefore like to request you to ensure fair and level-playing field being made available to the Goan computer dealers, during their participation in this tendering exercise, without which you would be responsible for putting the future of the local computer dealers in dark.”

The letter also observes that in a financially affluent state like Goa, it is very difficult to understand why the distribution of laptops under Cyberage Students Scheme was not limited to the economically weaker section of the society. “It is also seen that some laptops distributed under the scheme are sold in the open market by the students who are beneficiaries of such schemes because their family has benefitted more than once and in some cases multiple times from this scheme, which is an avoidable loss to the exchequer,” it adds.

Finally, the letter states that till date no audit or inventory management/ certification of the scheme has been done as also no review has been conducted to analyse the impact of the scheme on the students. “This includes help that the computers/ laptops has provided academically or being a recreational tool for net surfing, playing games and providing abundant entertainment,” it

concludes.