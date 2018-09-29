Cutting Carbs

Rohini Diniz

Carbohydrates are a large family of organic compounds that are made up of three elements – carbon, hydrogen and oxygen. Nutritionally all carbohydrates are not equal. Some promote health while others, when eaten in large quantities, actually increase the risk of developing obesity, diabetes and coronary heart disease. Therefore, the amount and type of carbohydrate consumed is of utmost importance for maintaining good health.

Don’t be misled by fad diets promoting low carbohydrate diets. Carbohydrates are an important part of a healthy diet as the body uses carbohydrates as its main source of energy. Some carbohydrates have a protective role in the body as prebiotics. They are non-digestible components that beneficially affect the host by selectively stimulating the growth and/or the activity of one or a limited number of colonic bacteria thereby improving the health of the host.

All carbohydrates are made up of sugar molecules called saccharides and depending on how easily they are digested they are classified as simple carbohydrates and complex carbohydrates.

Simple carbohydrates include the different types of sugars present in foods. The simplest of sugars glucose, fructose and galactose consist of single saccharide molecules and are known as monosaccharides, while sucrose (table sugar), lactose (milk sugar) and maltose (malted cereals from the breakdown of starch in the body) are formed by the union of two sugar molecules and are called disaccharides. Due to their simple chemical structure, sugars are rapidly digested and absorbed in the body thereby providing the body with instant energy.

Complex carbohydrates on the other hand are made up of chains of hundreds of sugar molecules that may be straight or branched. Starches and dietary fibres are the most abundantly consumed complex carbohydrates in our diet.

Starch is the storage form of carbohydrates in plants and is found in large amounts in the following:

Cereals and cereal products: Rice, wheat, corn (makka), barley flours, riceflakes (fov), puffed rice (chirmuli), semolina or rava, broken wheat or dalia, bread, macaroni, spaghetti, noodles, seviyan, popcorn, breakfast cereals, etc.

Millets: Sorghum (jowar), pearl millet (bajra), finger millet (nachni orragi), kodo millet (harik/varagu), little millet (wari/upvasachitandul), prosomillet (chena/panivaragu), barnyard millet (sanwa/jhangora), foxtail millet (rala) and Job’s tears.

Pseudocereals: Amaranth (rajgiraor ramdana), buckwheat (kuttu) andquinoa.

Root vegetables: Colocasia (allu), potato (batat), elephant foot (suran), sweet potato (kongi/ratal/shakkarkhand), tapioca, yam (katekongi, karando, chirko) and arrowroot.

Aquatic vegetables: Singhada (water chestnut) and makhana (foxnut). Legumes, pulses, dals and sprouts also contain starch but in smaller amounts. Starches are digested at a slower rate as compared to sugars and the presence of fibre further delays digestion.

Upon digestion the disaccharides and starch release glucose which is then absorbed into the blood stream. Glucose is the ultimate source of energy for the body. Some glucose is used to meet the immediate energy needs of the body. The rest that is not used for immediate energy needs is stored in the liver and muscles as glycogen which is converted back into glucose as and when needed. Once the glycogen stores are full, the excess is converted into fat and stored.

Dietary fibre or roughage are a group of non- starch complex plant substances found in whole grain or minimally polished cereals, millets, beans, pulses, vegetables and fruits that cannot be digested by the body and pass through the gut undigested. In the gut they exert various beneficial effects on health such as providing satiety, controlling blood sugar and cholesterol levels, enhancing intestinal motility, reducing cancer risk and preventing constipation.

Complex carbohydrates were thought to be the healthiest to eat, while simple carbohydrates were not. It turns out that the picture is far more complicated than what was earlier thought because of the effect of starch and sugars on blood sugar levels after digestion.

To be continued…

(Writer is a consultant nutritionist with 19 years of experience, practicing at Panaji and can be contacted on rohinidiniz@gmail.com)