Cutewalk store opens in Goa

PANAJI: The inauguration of India’s first Cutewalk store in Margao was held in the presence chief guest Aleixo Reginaldo Lourenco, Member Goa Legislative Assembly. The popular baby and toddler footwear range is from the brand Babyhug owned by Brainbees Solutions Pvt Ltd. While speaking during the occasion Lourenco said, “It is a great pleasure to be present here on this occasion. Babyhug will give Goans a quality and comfortable shopping experience in the heart of Margao city with a vast range of premium kids clothing and footwear.” The store opened at Pajifond, will feature products from brands Baby Hug and Cutewalk and is spread over an area of 1,325 sq ft. Brainbees Pvt Solutions also happens to be the parent company which owns Asia’s largest Baby and Kid’s store brand Firstcry.com. NT

Please like & share: