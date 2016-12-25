Customs sleuths seize Rs 4.76 lakh in new notes from air passenger

VASCO: The air intelligence unit (AIU) of the customs department at the Dabolim airport Sunday seized cash worth Rs 4.76 lakh in currency notes of Rs 2,000 from a passenger and arrested him while making an attempt to board a Sharjah-bound flight.

According to information available from the customs sleuths, the department seized the cash from the passenger, who is from Bhatkal, while he was on his way to Sharjah. The currency notes were wrapped in jeans, which was kept in a bag.

Meanwhile, in another case of seizure, the customs sleuths on Sunday detained three passengers from Kerala for allegedly possessing imported cigarettes worth Rs 1.50 lakh. The cigarettes were packed in three boxes, said the customs sleuths. The passengers had arrived from Dubai.