Customer awareness prog in life insurance held

PANAJI

With an aim to increase clientele, Exide Life Insurance organised a customer awareness programme recently for the Goa

market.

Through interactive sessions, audio-visuals and paper-pencil exercises, participants were enlightened on future financial needs and the importance of insurance. Commenting on the initiative, Mohit Goel, director, marketing and direct Channel, Exide Life Insurance, said, “We believe it is important for every individual to be financially protected. Starting early, the powers of compounding and adequate life insurance are concepts that every Indian should understand.

Given the low financial literacy in tier 2 and tier 3 cities we are launched this initiative to help people plan financially for their long and happy lives.”