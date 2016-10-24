Curvy Strobilanthes

Miguel Braganza

One has often heard the expression ‘paint the town red’ but it is truly a wonderful experience to see one plant species literally paint an entire hillside in shades of blue and purple! The Karvy or Karvi plants bloom once in seven of eight years to paint the undulating hillsides of the Sahyadri range or Western Ghats during the end of monsoon period, i.e September-October. If you have not experienced it yet, head to Chorla Ghat at the next available opportunity till around Diwali or wait for another seven years. Time and Karvi flowers wait for no man, woman or child. They bloom at their own pleasure.

Botanically known as Strobilanthes callosus or earlier as Carvia callosa, the Latinised version of its Indian name, this plant is among the 46 species of the genus Strobilanthes found in India. The blue flowered Strobilanthes kunthiana has given the Nilgiri [literally meaning ‘Blue Hills’] hills on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu-Kerala border their name. The hills appear blue when the masses of plants bloom on the hill slopes. Often people mistakenly attribute the name Nilgiri hills to the Eucalyptus trees which were introduced to the Niligiri but are now called by that name. The Strobilanthes wallichii is a part of the Kandali Festival, named after it in Pithogarh area of the Himalayas. The Persian Shield, Strobilanthes dyeriana, is a popular garden ornamental with electric purple leaves as are the Hawaiian Strobilanthes variants that are often known as Paper Peperomia and have insignificant white flowers.

The Karvy is a shrub that is as tall as human beings or taller, ranging from six feet to twenty feet in height. The stem is slender and branched but rarely more than five centimeters or two inches in diameter and so not a ‘tree’ as defined by the Goa Tree Act, 1984, original or as amended in 2016, while withdrawing coconut palm that was inserted by the 2007 amendment in the definition of a “tree”.

Each monsoon the shrub is dressed with shiny green leaves that differentiate it from the ubiquitous hairy-leafed Eupatorium weed introduced to this region with PL-480 wheat from USA in the 1960s. Post monsoon it sheds the leaves to survive the hot summer and burst forth anew in the next monsoon season. Once in seven to eight years, it will bloom in full glory of royal purple and blue! That is the sight to live for.

The flowers are tubular with five petals, blue in colour on a fleshy purple calyx. The fruit is a capsule that splits open to pop out the seeds. Since the flowering is once in seven to eight years and the capsules begin to burst almost like some synchronised performance, e.g. rhythmic swimming, this species is a good example of what botanists call “masting” or synchronous seeding. The leaves are poisonous if consumed. However, the leaf juice is used in tribal medicinal for its anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties that have since been scientifically confirmed.

Chorla Ghat is accessible by an all-weather road via Sanquelim, Keri and Morlem that leads onward to Belgaum. There are roadside restaurants so to get there all one needs is a vehicle and money. It is a nice peaceful trip and the network does not follow you there.