Curtorim locals ask VP to ‘remind’ electricity office of their woes

MARGAO: The issues of garbage and erratic power supply dominated Curtorim gram sabha on Sunday with the villagers demanding that the panchayat should send a reminder to the electricity office regarding the power problems faced by the villagers.

Deputy sarpanch Esabela Rebello, who chaired the gram sabha in the absence of sarpanch Rupesh Naik, assured the villagers that she would immediately write to the power department in that regard.

The village has been witnessing repeated power fluctuations and outages and the problem has not been resolved despite the fact that the local MLA had held a meeting with the engineers concerned to discuss the issues.

Residents including Peter Menezes, Manuel Fernandes, Armando Rebello and J Santano Rodrigues raised the electricity issue. Armando said that there was a need to have a separate feeder at Macazana for smooth power supply. “Whenever there is a problem in Macazana or Curtorim, the village has to rely on Raia feeder and, hence, the power problem occurs. We demand that a separate feeder be installed in Macazana area,” stated Armando. J Rodrigues said that the electricity to the village is supplied from Raia and Xeldem feeders.

Taking the views into consideration, it was decided to have another meeting with the engineers concerned to look into the electricity issues.

The garbage issue was also debated at the gram sabha. To a poser on market area waste collection, the chair responded stating that the dumping site was a major problem.

The villagers also resolved to have certain guidelines that were to be followed while issuing new permission for any gadda, making an observation that gaddas were not maintaining cleanliness and hygiene.

The villagers also demanded that the panchayat secretary should raise objection to the government’s decision to remove the ‘any other business’ (AOB) point from the gram sabha agenda.

Meanwhile, the fate of deputy sarpanch Esabela Rebello will be decided on May 28, the day on which a hearing has been scheduled to discuss the no-confidence motion moved against her by six panch members.

The six panchas, who have signed the no-confidence motion, include Simon Rebello, Rui Menezes, Albetina Menezes, Nicholas Paes, Subhangi Prabhu and Akshada Korgaonkar.

The no-confidence motion letter has been submitted to the office of the BDO. The sarpanch was unlikely to take part in it as he is out of station. The deputy sarpanch Rebello has alleged that her straight-forward approach has been an issue for some and, hence, an attempt is being made to dislodge her.