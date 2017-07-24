Curtorim Gymkhana make it to finals

NT NETWORK

A second-half strike by Clifton Barbosa enabled Curtorim Gymkhana overcome Parish Youth, Nuvem by a solitary goal and enter the finals of 46th Custodio Memorial football tournament, at panchayat grounds, Raia on Sunday.

The all-important goal in for the winners came off in the 47th minute when a right-footed shot by Clifton Barbosa hit the post before entering the nets.

The match began on a cautious note with both the teams probing each other’s defence carefully.

Parish Youth, Nuvem could have found the mark in the first half through Jorose Oliveira who came close to scoring on three occasions, but his shots went a wee bit wide from close distance.

Parish Youth, Nuvem striker Jorose Oliveira and attacking medio Shubert Colaco had a chance each in the second session, but they could not beat the Curtorim Gymkhana keeper Christo Hilario who did a good job under the bar.

Curtorim Gymkhana’s ploy of depending on some long balls paid rich dividends, as in the 47th minute Jassel Carneiro sent a smart assist to Clifton Barbosa whose angular shot hit the post and found the corner of the nets to beat Parish Youth, Nuvem keeper Joel Colaco.