Curtorim, Guirdolim villagers pin hopes on regional plan 2030 to save homes

The villagers of Curtorim, Macazana and Guirdolim are pinning high hopes on the proposed regional plan 2030 that it will at least save several houses and business establishments from getting demolished after two major district roads have been proposed in the regional plan 2021.

Ironically, in the 1990s, the government had acquired land for state highway via Davorlim, connecting Sao Jose de Areal and Chandor. A portion of the road was completed; however, it has been pending for several years as a railway overbridge is yet to be completed.

The lone Curtorim market, the post office and nearly 50-70 houses are expected to be affected if the work begins on the two proposed 25-metre-wide major district roads as one road connects Macazana to Chandor while the second major district road, passing through Ramnagri and connecting Curtorim to Guirdolim before joining Chandor, stands to affect several houses at Guirdolim.

Curtorim villagers have been opposing the district roads and had made several representations to the town and country planning department demanding the withdrawal of the proposed 25-metre-wide road. The villagers pointed out that the land is also not acquired and, if acquired, several houses will have to be razed to make way for the wide road.

Curtorim residents also questioned the need for having two major district roads through the village of 25-metre-width each and sought to know whom the roads were going to benefit.

They informed that a 10-metre-wide road through the village is more than sufficient while there is already a proper road connectivity to Chandor, adding, the government should first complete the highway 40 which was proposed in the 2001 regional plan.

Surprisingly, the highway 40 was dropped from the regional plan 2021 and the villagers are now pinning hopes on the new proposed regional plan 2030 to rationalise the proposed roads and complete the state highway without acquiring any more land in the villages.

Former zilla panchayat member, Santano Rodrigues said it makes better sense to complete something which is pending rather than acquiring more land, thereby destroying houses to make way for the district roads.