Curtorim end season on winning note

Duler: Curtorim Gymkhana ended their season on a winning note as they registered a solitary goal win over St Savio Sports Club in their last match of the GFA First Division League played at Duler Stadium on Thursday. Cliff Barreto scored the lone goal for the South Goan club.

In the last match, Curtorim suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of YC Manora, whereas, St Savio defeated AA de Moira 3-1 in their last encounter.

The match started with an attacking play from the Calangute side where they came up with numerous raids on their opponents but few were restricted due to offside, while few were wasted by their attack with aimless strikes.

Though it was St Savio who were dominant from the beginning of the match, it was South Goan club that found the net first at the half-hour mark as Nalister Silveira’s inch-perfect cross from the deep left flank was easily headed in the empty net by Cliff Barreto to make it 1-0 for his side. At the other end, St Savio also came close twice to scoring in the dying minutes of the session. First, their U-20 forward Samuel D’Souza easily danced past few opponents to enter the box and went for the glory but his strike was easily collected by Curtorim custodian Johnson Bhagot. They had another opportunity to level the terms in the added time when Rajat Chopdekar curled the ball to U-20 Richard Cardoz in the box but the lad saw his tap miss the target by a whisker.

Similar to the first half, the Calangute side started the second session on an attacking note and created many chances to find the equaliser. In few of these, Rajat nicely curled the ball to substitute Chaitan Dabholkar in the box but the lad failed to connect header from the goalmouth.

Later, Richard’s curling shot from the edge of the box went just wide, whereas, U-20 forward Amank Govekar had nicely set up Suraj Kauthankar in the box with a perfect through pass but the midfielder’s powerful shot was blocked by Curtorim defender.

At the other end, the South Goan side had two great chances to double their lead but on both the occasions Milagres Fernandes failed to convert easy opportunities.

In the 73rd minute, Nalister made a darting run from the halfway line and found Milagres with a low cross in the box but the winger shot over the crossbar with an empty net. A few minutes later, Desmond Pereira set up him in the box with just rival keeper to beat but this time also Milagres could not connect from inside the box.