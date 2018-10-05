Curtorim clinch victory over equally good Dicarpale

NT NETWORK

Chinchinim

Curtorim Gymkhana entered the semifinals of CRC Cup football tournament defeating Dicarpale SC 5-4 via the tie breaker played at Chinchinim grounds on Thursday. The teams played a goalless draw during regulation time

Both the teams matched each other well in all the departments of the game as the teams launched attacks in the opening minutes for a while and then suddenly the proceedings were lull as the teams began to probe each other’s vulnerable spots.

It was Curtorim team that carried out the first serious attack in the 15th minute when striker Veron Fernandes raced down the right flank and sent a deep cross to Milagres Fernandes whose powerful shot sailed over the bar.

Milagres was once again in the thick of action five minutes later as he dispatched a hot shot which the rival keeper Leasar Raikar grabbed it without much difficulty.

It was now Dicarpale turn to do the attacking with the team stitching a smart move in the 25th minute when medio Joel Colaso sent a through pass to Paxton Gomes whose stiff grounder was collected with difficulty by Curtorim keeper Johnson Bhagat.

Dicarpale’s Parryson Rebello thereafter dodged two defenders of Curtorim and on entering the box, passed the ball to better placed Paxton Gomes, who was disposed in the nick of time of shooting the ball.

The second session saw both the teams concentrating more on defence rather than attack. Curtorim defenders Amar Estibero and Josley Gomes did a lot of overlapping besides falling back to keep their fort intact, while their midfielders, like Macwil Fernandes sprayed some good passes upfront, but the Dicarpale defence stood tall to quell all the dangerous forays.

While the Dicarpale defence also gave a good account of themselves, their midfield could have done much better. Even as Paxton Gomes made some attempts to find the mark by sending some shots from the distance, the Curtorim keeper would not budge as he would pluck the ball with ease.

As the teams were involved in a dead-lock, the tie breaker had to be adopted to decide the winners in which Curtorim proved to be the better shooters, scoring accurately through Macwil Fernandes, Welson Fernandes, Caitan Viegas, Amar Estibeiro and Veron Fernandes.

Dicarpale SC could find the mark only through Donald Rocha, Paxton Gomes, Rayan Furtado and Leslie Costa.

Curtorim Gymkhana now meet United Boys of Palolem in the semifinals.