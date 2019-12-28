Curti bypass flyover to be thrown open tomorrow

Ponda: The Public Works Department (PWD), on Friday, announced that the Curti bypass flyover on Ponda-Belgaum Highway, will be inaugurated on December 29 at 4 pm.

The Chief Minister Pramod Sawant, Union Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) Shripad Naik and PWD Minister Deepak Pauskar will be present during the the inaugural function.

Despite opposition from the Shapur locals, who are demanding that an underpass be constructed or signals installed at the Safa Masjid junction, the PWD had thrown open one lane of the flyover for traffic recently.

The locals are still demanding that a proper ‘provision’ be made for their convenience at the place.

The Curti bypass flyover on the Ponda-Belgaum highway begins from Shapur – Safa Masjid junction, and further the road entering Shapur at KTC bus stand crosses Ponda-Belgaum highway, making a junction near the Safa Masjid. And, considering inconvenience caused due to the junction, the locals have been opposing the opening of the flyover for the last six months and are demanding construction of the underpass there or at least installation of traffic signals for the smooth traffic flow.

But instead of fulfilling the demand, the PWD blocked the traffic flow through Shapur-KTC bus stand road and opened one lane of the flyover. And, due to this, the vehicles entering the KTC bus stand or Shapur from the Ponda town has to take longer route via GVM’s college circle, Farmgudi.