Curtains come down on IFFI 2018

PANAJI: The closing ceremony of the 49th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) got off to a glittering start at the Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Indoor Stadium in Taleigao on Wednesday.

Union Tourism Minister K J Alphons graced the closing ceremony, along with a host of dignitaries from the political and cinema fields.

Governor Mridula Sinha, Punjab Governor V P Singh Badnore, Union Minister of State for AYUSH (Independent Charge) Shripad Naik, Goa’s Minister for Town and Country Planning Vijai Sardesai, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Amit Khare were also present on the occasion.

Bollywood celebrities Anil Kapoor, Rakul Preet, Chitrangada Singh, Diana Penty and Keerthi Suresh walked the red carpet, adding to the colour and glamour of the star-studded evening.

Sergei Loznitsa-directed film ‘Donbass’ won the biggest award of the evening, Golden Peacock.

Lijo Jose Pellissery bagged Silver Peacock for Best Direction for ‘Ee Maa Yove’ while Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Female) went to Anastasiia Pustovit for ‘When the Trees Fall’. Chemban Vinod won Silver Peacock for Best Actor (Male) for ‘Ee Maa Yove’.

Dominique Fishback and Tatum Marilyn Hall bagged Special Mention (Acting) for ‘Night Comes On’.

Praveen Morchhale’s ‘Walking with the Wind’ won the ICFT UNESCO Gandhi Award and ‘Los Silencios’ bagged a special mention in the category.

Centenary Award for Best Debut Film of a Director was given to Alberto Montreal for ‘Respeto’. ‘Aga’, directed by Milko Lazarov, won special jury award in the segment, whereas ‘Volcano’ and ‘To-Let’ received special mention.