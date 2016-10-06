Current legislative framework on insolvency beneficial to lenders: ICSI

PANAJI: Depositors, creditors, shareholders of companies that go bust have lot to look forward to from the newly notified Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) 2016, according to the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI).

Institute members, who met up at a symposium in EDC House, Panaji on Thursday, said that recent changes in insolvency laws viz. through the constitution of IBC 2016 offers several benefits to lenders.

Outdated laws in the past often worked in favour of borrowers but the current legislative framework on insolvency offers speedy disposal of cases and is therefore beneficial to lenders, said ICSI. The IBC 2016 is important because of the mounting bad debts of commercial banks and because of several high-profile cases of corporate borrowers who are refusing to pay their debt, pointed out the representative body.

The keynote address at the symposium was by Mamta Binani, president, ICSI, who said that company secretaries have an important role to play after the formation of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) and National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).

Binani said that company secretaries “as professionals need to make use of opportunities proactively” and need to be updated on latest laws and changes in the Company Act.

Vineet Chaudhary, council member and chairman, company law and governance committee, pointed out that the Institute has been organising a series of pan-India programmes on recent amendments in the Company Act 2013 for capacity building of members. “The genesis of the IBC 2016 is in the mountain of debts with banks,” said Chaudhary.

The full-day seminar had technical sessions dealing with matters relating to NCLT and NCLAT. Speakers were C S Makarand Lele and Ashish Garg, council members. The symposium was hosted by the Goa chapter of ICSI- western region. Present at the symposium were practicing and working company secretaries, students and professionals and Girija Nagvekar, chairperson, ISCI- Goa.