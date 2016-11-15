Currency crunch and chaos

Industry is hyped up about the government’s decision to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes, finds out Shoma Patnaik

Kishore Suthar, proprietor, Mahavir Hardware and Power Tools, Panjim market, is a worried man. His sales have come to standstill since November 9 when the whole of Goa along with the rest of the country woke up to the news of demonetization of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes.

“This store that usually has steady hum of people asking for plumbing and hardware items is completely bereft of customers,” he says. Not only are we selling less but all transactions have come to a halt. “When people do not have the money to buy daily essentials how will they buy taps and pipes? he asks.

The hardware trade in Goa is the strong-hold of the Marwaris and Gujaratis and it runs virtually on cash. Its trade is unregulated as participants are primarily from the unorganized sector. While supplies come from the numerous small and micro units around the country, customers are the middle-class and plumbers, fitters. With both suppliers and customers paying up in cash an average store owner deals in about Rs two lakh worth of cash daily. So the current cash crunch prevailing in the economy is affected them pretty adversely.

Near the Mahavir Hardware store the manger of a popular, vegetarian restaurant owned by Goan business family is similarly concerned. The restaurant has put up a notice of ‘No Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes accepted’ and is “taking a daily beating of Rs one lakh,” according to the manager. We are accepting cards but people have cut down on eating out, he says.

Goa’s streets which are usually throbbing with tourists every Friday evening wore a deserted look during the weekend. “Tourists changed their travel plans due to the inconvenience caused by lack of money,” says auto driver, Suresh Goankar. He says that the scrapping of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes is adversely affected the poor more than it has others.

It is dislocated normal life with the worst impact on the poor, says Gaonkar. “My income that was about Rs 300 daily is down to nothing and I barely earn enough to support my family,” he says. Gaonkar hastens to add that the suffering of the poor migrant workers is more than his. “With no identification papers migrants are in real distress because they have no currency to buy daily essentials,” he says.

On November 8 2016, the Prime Minister suddenly scrapped Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes to crack-down on black money, corruption and fake currency notes. The two notes amount to Rs 14.2 lakh crore as of March 2016 and they comprise about 85 per cent of total currency in circulation. Its sudden withdrawal from the market sent shock waves throughout the nation.

Ground check reveals that small business owners and consumers have been worst affected by the scrapping of the two notes vis-à-vis big business men and industrialists. Small players are uneasy in reaction compared to members of large industry who are extremely upbeat over the Prime Minister’s move. They are making little ado over the chaos and distress caused by the move.

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), one of the most influential trade bodies is buoyant

about the demonetization and expects far-reaching impact after a short period of pain (see box). And response from Goan industry is similarly cheery. “Adjust to the temporary discomfort as the pleasure will follow,” is the reaction of the average industrialist who does not want to go against the tide.

Demonetization undertaken by the government currently is after 38 years. It took place in the year 1946, in 1954 and again in 1978 (by late Prime Minister Morarjee Desai.) Critics of demonetization term it “impractical despite its noble aims.” The way to tackle black money is through implementation of existing laws and preventive measures, they say. According to skeptics of demonetization it is not a viable solution in tackling black money as unaccounted money is largely held in the form of benami properties, bullion and jewellery, and not as wads of currency notes.

There are other problems associated with demonetisation including the cost associated with currency note production, inconvenience to the public, agony of the poor, adverse impact on the banking system with its logistics becoming difficult, etc., say critics.

The Prime Minister in his latest speech in Bambolim asked for time until December 31 for the effect of demonetization to be felt. And until then the whole of Goa as is the rest of the country is waiting.

Please like & share: