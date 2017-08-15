Curlies’ owner, Nyex Club operator arrested over drug trade at premises

MAPUSA: Continuing with the crackdown on drug activities, Anjuna police on Tuesday arrested the owner of renowned Curlies shack restaurant in Anjuna and operator and manager of Nyex Club for allowing drug trade in their premises.

Both of them have been booked under Section 25 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Following the death of two tourist youth due to suspected drug overdose, Anjuna police have launched a crackdown on drug activities in their jurisdiction. On Monday early morning, Anjuna police arrested one Manjunath Anverikar, a resident of Nanerwada in Pernem, who is working as a waiter at Curlies, from the parking area. He was found to be in possession of drugs, suspected to be charas weighing 7.3 grams and worth Rs 8,000.

In the course of investigation, it was revealed that the owner of the shack restaurant was aware of the fact that his waiter was involved in drug peddling activity and despite that he allowed the waiter to continue to work. Hence, on Tuesday, the owner of Curlies shack restaurant Edwin Nunes, a 39-year-old resident of St Micheal waddo in Anjuna, was booked and arrested under Section 25 of the NDPS Act.

Meanwhile, late Monday night, the Anjuna police, on the basis of reliable information, conducted a raid at Nyex Club at the Anjuna beach between 10.10 pm and 1 am and found one Joe Raymon Junior, a 21-year-old native of Anarkulam in Kerala, in illegal possession of drugs, suspected to be 11.04 grams of charas worth Rs 12,000 and 0.8 grams of crystal substance suspected to be MDMA worth Rs 28,000. This was seized by the police and the accused booked and arrested.

During investigation in this connection, it was revealed that operator and manager of Nyex Club was aware of the drug trading activities and he allowed the accused to use his premises for peddling. Hence, the operator and manager of Nyex Club Rohan Shetty, 35-year-old native of Borivali, Mumbai, was arrested under Section 25 of the NDPS Act.

Police sources said that both the premises had CCTV cameras installed but the DVR or digital video recorder, that records video in a digital format, was not found in the premises. Police have directed both the premises to produce the DVR without tampering the footage.

Meanwhile, stating that action will be taken against owners if their properties are allowed to be used for drug trade, north Goa Superintendent of Police Chandan Choudhary Tuesday said that the police want to send a strong message to all the owners of clubs, shacks, restaurants and guest houses that cops will have a zero tolerance to any drug-related activity.

Interacting with media persons at Anjuna police station, Choudhary said that in the last 48 hours, the Anjuna police have conducted four raids wherein eight people have been arrested for drug-related activities.

The SP said that “open parties and loud music are held under the influence of drugs, as a normal person will not be able to enjoy loud music for hours.” “Late night parties are the major cause of drug-related activities and we will not allow late night open parties and loud music beyond permissible time limit,” she said.

When asked if any action will be taken against corrupt police officers who are involved in such activities as alleged by politicians, she said, “If anything comes to our notice, any trail or evidence of involvement of any police personnel, be it a constable or PSI or PI, strong action will be taken against them.”