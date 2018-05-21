Curchorem murder: absconding accused lands in police net

CURCHOREM: Aditya Gujjar (19), who had gone absconding after the alleged murder of driver Basawraj Barki at Curchorem, was arrested and brought to Curchorem police station on Sunday morning.

Curhorem PI Ravindra Dessai, speaking to media, informed that Gujjar had gone absconding after two days of the murder which had taken place on April 2 in a rented flat of the deceased in Curchorem market.

After the murder came to light, the police had arrested the wife of the deceased and three others in the case, while they were on the lookout for

Gujjar.

The police had recovered the body of the deceased from Anmod Ghat where it was dumped in chopped parts packed in three bags.

PI Dessai informed that information about the absconder was provided to various police stations in north India. Through this, he said, the Indirapuram police station of Ghaziabad was successful in tracing the accused, who was working as air conditioner repairer in Indirapuram.

In Goa, the police said, the accused was working as a helper to a florist in Curchorem market.

A team of Curchorem police station consisting of PSI Damodar Shirodkar, head constable Gokuldas Gaonkar and constable Dhiraj Naik went to Indirapuram police station and with the assistance of their counterparts, arrested Gujjar and brought him to Goa at Curchorem police station.

The accused has been remanded to three days in police custody for further investigation, while the other accused are in judicial custody at Colvale, informed PI Dessai, who is investigating the case under the guidance of DySP Uttam Raut Dessai.