Curchorem market vendors vacate parking space

BY Sameer Bhatt | NT

CURCHOREM

In a relief to customers visiting the Curchorem SUDA market, vendors operating from the parking area besides the market on Thursday relocated into the vendors’ zone behind the market. Eleven florists and 18 vegetable and fruit vendors have shifted in the vendors’ zone.

The parking space is cleared and the customers can park vehicles there.

Disclosing that the Curchorem Cacora Municipal Council (CCMC) had issued directions to the vendors to relocate, chief officer Pramod Dessai said this is the first step taken by CCMC to improve conditions in the market.

He said, “The second initiative will be to shift the gaddas operating across the market into the shed. Thirdly, the vendors doing business beside the road in the market will also be shifted into the vendors’ zone and the footpaths and passages will be cleared of obstacles.”

He further said that pay parking will be introduced in the open space created following the shifting of vendors. He also said that two security guards will be posted in the market to ensure security especially during the night hours.

CCMC chairperson Sushant Naik informed that there is provision for about 36 vendors in the vendors’ zone and they will be charged sopo adding, “Provision for more vendors will be made in the shed. At all costs, discipline will be maintained in the market.”

Florist Deepak Naik demanded that the CCMC should make arrangement to provide tap water connection and close the backside of the shed to stop rain water from entering into the premises. He also demanded that sopo tax should not be imposed on them and only monthly rent of Rs 500 should be charged.

Another vendor Sushma Naik threatened to return back to the open space if the CCMC authorities fail to shift other vendors into the vendors’ zone. Several fruit and vegetable vendors carry out business on footpaths and passages in the market, she said. She further said that action should be taken against vendors who are doing business near the Shivaji circle. She also demanded action against vendors doing business along roadsides after 5 pm and on Saturdays when the CCMC office remains closed.